Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,572 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 292,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.