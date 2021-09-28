Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

