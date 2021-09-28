Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $119,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,814,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ATIP. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.