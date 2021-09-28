Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $405.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.66. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

