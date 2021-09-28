Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.