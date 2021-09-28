Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $502.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

