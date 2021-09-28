Ergoteles LLC Acquires 8,495 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

