Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 586,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

