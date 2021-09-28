Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 66,539 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.