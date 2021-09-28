Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 1,095,417 Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Strongbridge Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SBBP opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

