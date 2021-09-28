Ergoteles LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,961 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $14,547,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $13,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,825. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

