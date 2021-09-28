Ergoteles LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,677 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.40% of UWM worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UWMC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

