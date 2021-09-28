Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.79 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after buying an additional 679,560 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

