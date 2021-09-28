Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -240.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

