Ergoteles LLC Sells 106,494 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,494 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

