Ergoteles LLC Sells 220,600 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

