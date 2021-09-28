ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research report on Friday.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

