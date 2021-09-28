Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.33. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 92,577 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

