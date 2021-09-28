Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,333 shares of company stock worth $8,103,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.