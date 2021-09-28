Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

