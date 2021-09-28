Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,047 shares of company stock worth $808,718. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

