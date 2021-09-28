Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.