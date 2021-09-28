Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 4,180 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

