Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

