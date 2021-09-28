Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,716 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TransMedics Group worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,344. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $862.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

