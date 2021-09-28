Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

ETSY opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 34.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 76.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

