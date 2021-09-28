Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of Everbridge worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

