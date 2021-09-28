Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $272.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital depoyment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.83. 1,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,859. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

