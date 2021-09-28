Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 131.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

