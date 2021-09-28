eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 7.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 2,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,578,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.