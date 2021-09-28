Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

