Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. 959,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,109. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

