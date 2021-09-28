FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.25.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $369.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

