FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $369.12. 286,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,003. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.25.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

