Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 86,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,358 shares of company stock worth $244,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

