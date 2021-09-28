FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.73

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.42. FedNat shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 58,820 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

