Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75.

