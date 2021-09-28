Financial Analysis: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

This table compares M&T Bank and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.10 $1.35 billion $10.02 15.09 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.14 $56.15 million $2.53 8.65

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. M&T Bank pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 6 5 0 2.33 Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

M&T Bank currently has a consensus target price of $158.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.48%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 28.58% 11.70% 1.22% Independent Bank 31.27% 18.37% 1.65%

Summary

M&T Bank beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantial

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.