First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $42.30

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $44.11. First Bancorp shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Bancorp by 84,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

