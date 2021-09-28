First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,288,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.74% of First Financial Bankshares worth $751,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

FFIN opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

