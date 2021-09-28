First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 735,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.