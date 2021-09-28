First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.94 and last traded at $87.98. 9,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21.

