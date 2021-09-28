First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.90. 31,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 68,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

