Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,200 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.10 and a 200-day moving average of $263.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.82 and a 52-week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

