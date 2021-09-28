Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 388.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

