Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 613.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $290.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $183.05 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

