Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

HubSpot stock opened at $708.96 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.57 and a fifty-two week high of $736.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -381.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

