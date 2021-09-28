Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

