FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.92 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 47,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 143,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

