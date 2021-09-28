Fosun International Ltd Has $4.33 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 599,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,878,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average of $206.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.